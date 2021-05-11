Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Trading 0.8% Higher

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €6.72 ($7.91) and last traded at €6.68 ($7.85). 2,481,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.62 ($7.79).

A number of research firms have recently commented on AT1. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.89 ($8.10).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.