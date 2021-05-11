Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.22 and last traded at $70.13. 11,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 787,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARWR. B. Riley raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

