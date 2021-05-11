Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Insider Dian C. Taylor Sells 500 Shares

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) insider Dian C. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $20,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,597.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Artesian Resources stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.33. 257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,130. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $368.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.02. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $42.70.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 94,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

