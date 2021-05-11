Arweave (AR) Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $29.95 or 0.00052516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $23.71 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00024626 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

