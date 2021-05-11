Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Holdings Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $149,190,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,908,000 after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after acquiring an additional 142,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after acquiring an additional 68,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $130.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.