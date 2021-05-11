Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

Several research firms have commented on ASPN. HC Wainwright downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after acquiring an additional 55,774 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $500.66 million, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

