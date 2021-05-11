Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,568 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Aspen Technology worth $103,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 84.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,228,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $128.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AZPN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.