ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

5/6/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

5/3/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

4/29/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/29/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/26/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/23/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/19/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. 271,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $15.38.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

