AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 6,800 by The Goldman Sachs Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 93 ($1.22) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7,624 ($99.61). The company had a trading volume of 1,881,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,402.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,558.06. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.