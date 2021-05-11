ATC Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $187.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $234,072.97 and $187.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.69 or 0.00679011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002458 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

