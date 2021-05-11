Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.04

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and traded as low as $19.10. Atento shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 21,298 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATTO. TheStreet raised Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $299.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $369.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.99 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atento S.A. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atento by 3,584.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 193,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

