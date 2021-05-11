Atheios 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Atheios has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $90,749.13 and $31.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,554.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.56 or 0.07326632 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.36 or 0.02670623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.23 or 0.00661708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.24 or 0.00196692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.26 or 0.00803217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.70 or 0.00681991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.79 or 0.00528314 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,651,487 coins and its circulating supply is 40,136,428 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

