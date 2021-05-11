Atlas Protocol (ATP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.97 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and $1.48 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.46 or 0.00662499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00066669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.00243685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $681.26 or 0.01198880 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.61 or 0.00756027 BTC.

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

