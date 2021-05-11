Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $215.83 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $262.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.56. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.24, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.35.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

