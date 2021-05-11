Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $643.52

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $643.52 and traded as low as $617.99. Atrion shares last traded at $620.62, with a volume of 3,548 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $644.82 and a 200 day moving average of $643.52.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $32.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atrion by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atrion by 15.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

