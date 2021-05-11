ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.62

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and traded as high as $23.83. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 220 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on ATSAF. Maxim Group raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

