AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Decreased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,792 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 693,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,540,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

