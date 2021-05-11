AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Raised by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129,255 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 2.5% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 28.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.0% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,128,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 19.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of T traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.39. 399,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,540,270. The company has a market capitalization of $231.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

