AT&T (T) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AT&T (NYSE: T):

4/29/2021 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $34.00.

4/26/2021 – AT&T had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/23/2021 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – AT&T had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

AT&T stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $232.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

