Aumann (ETR:AAG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €11.82 ($13.91) and last traded at €11.84 ($13.93). 3,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.94 ($14.05).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Aumann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $180.56 million and a P/E ratio of -9.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

