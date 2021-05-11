Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading 10.1% Higher

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price traded up 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.01. 278,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,369,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 687,500 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 315,378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 711.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 152,638 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

