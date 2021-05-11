Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Downgraded by CIBC to Underperform

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) was downgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$15.00. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

ACB stock traded down C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.89. 1,861,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,960. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$4.93 and a 52 week high of C$26.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$67.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$389,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at C$27,685.66.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

