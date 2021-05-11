Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Lowered to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACB. CIBC increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis to C$18.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.91.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.96. 1,498,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,578. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$4.93 and a 1-year high of C$26.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$67.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$389,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at C$27,685.66.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

