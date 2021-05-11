Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.76 ($80.89).

NDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €78.78 ($92.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.38. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €46.19 ($54.34) and a 1 year high of €79.40 ($93.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.92.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

