Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €69.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €69.00 ($81.18) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NDA. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.04 ($81.23).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €78.78 ($92.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €46.19 ($54.34) and a 52-week high of €79.40 ($93.41). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

