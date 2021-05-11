Auto (AUTO) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $3,391.07 or 0.05933033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a total market cap of $49.51 million and $29.70 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00085628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00062647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00064412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.49 or 0.00830163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00107669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Auto Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

