Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,718 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $276.05 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 143.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.09.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

