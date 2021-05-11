Autoliv (ALV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2021 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Autoliv expects a high number of product launches in 2021, especially in China, Europe and North America. The firm’s Structural Efficiency Program and footprint optimization targets are on track and are delivering savings. The firm’s cost cut efforts and capital discipline has yielded positive results and the trend is expected to continue. Autoliv’s aftermarket sales exposure is likely to recover faster. However, Autoliv expects semiconductor shortage to result in decline of vehicle production, which may induce lost revenues for the firm. High debt level of the firm rising raw materials and commodity prices are major headwinds. Trade tariffs also pose a threat to Autoliv’s margins. Also, high level of competition could affect the company’s ability to win new business. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

4/29/2021 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $104.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $111.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/23/2021 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $104.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Autoliv is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Autoliv is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Autoliv is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Autoliv is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:ALV traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.75. 278,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,177. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $107.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.00.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

