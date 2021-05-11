Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.69. The stock had a trading volume of 69,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,542. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $197.28. The firm has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

