Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $194.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

