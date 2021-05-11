Autonio (NIOX) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $21.30 million and $865,804.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.78 or 0.00639423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00068584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.07 or 0.00249030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003970 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.56 or 0.01184188 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.