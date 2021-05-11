Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

AGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:AGR opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,556 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Avangrid by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 397,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Avangrid by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $2,305,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

