Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,238 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.09% of Avaya worth $49,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

AVYA opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

