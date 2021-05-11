AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Issues Earnings Results

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%.

AVEO traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,544. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $235.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.