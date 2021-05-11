Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.70

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.70 and traded as low as $3.43. Aware shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 47,978 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Aware from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Aware alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.25.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 130.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aware by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aware by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aware by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 340,455 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Aware by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.