Awm Investment Company, Inc. Buys 2,922 Shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Stock

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,249.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 3,800 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $16,872.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 5,801 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,115.64.

On Friday, April 16th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 9,001 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,473.83.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 17,152 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,750.40.

On Monday, April 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 13,146 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,584.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 15,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00.

Shares of INVO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -1.14.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts predict that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 12.62% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

