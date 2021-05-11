Axe (AXE) Market Capitalization Achieves $641,779.72

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. Axe has a market cap of $641,779.72 and approximately $86.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axe has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

