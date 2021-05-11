Axe (AXE) Market Capitalization Achieves $641,779.72

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Axe has a market capitalization of $641,779.72 and approximately $86.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Axe has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

