Axe Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Axe has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $668,938.58 and approximately $67.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $910.97 or 0.01597479 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.