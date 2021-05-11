Axie Infinity (AXS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $48.42 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $455.23 million and $48.42 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for about $8.28 or 0.00014463 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00086259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.46 or 0.00891959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $6,060.33 or 0.10589507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.