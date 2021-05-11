Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) Given New C$1.03 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) had its price target hoisted by Fundamental Research to C$1.03 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 237.70% from the company’s current price.

AZZ traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 481,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,827. Azarga Uranium has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$70.65 million and a P/E ratio of -23.85.

Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns 100% interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 acres of surface rights and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Dewey Terrace project covering an area of approximately 1,874 acres of surface rights and 7,514 acres of mineral rights located in Weston and Niobrara counties of Wyoming; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located in Natrona and Fremont Counties, Riverton, Wyoming.

