Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) Given New C$1.03 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Posted by on May 11th, 2021


Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) had its price target hoisted by Fundamental Research to C$1.03 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 237.70% from the company’s current price.

AZZ traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 481,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,827. Azarga Uranium has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$70.65 million and a P/E ratio of -23.85.

Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Azarga Uranium

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns 100% interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 acres of surface rights and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Dewey Terrace project covering an area of approximately 1,874 acres of surface rights and 7,514 acres of mineral rights located in Weston and Niobrara counties of Wyoming; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located in Natrona and Fremont Counties, Riverton, Wyoming.

