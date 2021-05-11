Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.33 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and $49,676.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.36 or 0.00654173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.46 or 0.00243898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $676.91 or 0.01192407 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.92 or 0.00744988 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 10,357,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,312 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

