AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of AZZ worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZZ. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.