B. Riley Cuts Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target to $17.50

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 142,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

