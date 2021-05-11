B. Riley Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.50. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.78. 78,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,244. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Insiders have sold a total of 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in 8X8 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in 8X8 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 8X8 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

