B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 4,740 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,282,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after buying an additional 115,717 shares in the last quarter. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $315,787,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,772,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,649,000 after buying an additional 101,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

NYSE:LMND traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,511. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.50.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120 in the last ninety days.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

