B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Decreases Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in RH were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in RH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,214,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $66,280,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $27,334,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.78.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $19.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $660.73. 4,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,654. RH has a 1 year low of $138.42 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $627.83 and a 200 day moving average of $499.66.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

