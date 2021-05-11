B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after buying an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $63,585,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

