B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,733 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up about 1.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $184.12. 5,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,381. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.31 and a 200-day moving average of $131.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

