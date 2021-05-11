B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $8.85 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 2.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $3,685,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,388.24. 9,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $746.01 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8,652.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,531.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,599.32.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

